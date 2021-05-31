Derby County news: Fresh twist emerges regarding potential Rams takeover

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for Derby County as off-the-field matters have dominated the headlines at Pride Park.

The Rams were seemingly set to have new owners after agreeing terms with Sheikh Khaled's Bin Zayed International group.

However, this particular deal collapsed in March due to the consortium's inability to provide proof of funds.

Undeterred by this setback, Derby owner Mel Morris held discussions with Erik Alonso over a new takeover deal which eventually led to the Spanish businessman agreeing to purchase the club last month.

However, doubts over the legitimacy of the 29-year-old's proposed deal ultimately led to negotiations being called off by the Rams.

With the summer transfer window set to open in June, Derby face an uncertain future as it is understood that they are still under an embargo which will limit their options in terms of who they will be able to sign in the coming months.

Meanwhile, there is no guarantee that the Rams will be playing Championship football as they could be docked points from last season's tally after the Football League recently won an appeal against the club's breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Whilst it was revealed earlier this month that an American group were interested in purchasing the club, a fresh update has now emerged regarding this particular consortium.

According to The Sun, Garry Cook has been drafted in to ensure that this particular deal goes through.

Cook was Manchester City's Chief Executive between 2008 and 2011 and played a role in the signings of Carlos Tevez, Kolo Toure and Joleon Lescott who all went on to help the club achieve success in the top-flight of English football.

It is understood that talks between Cook and Morris are ongoing as Derby look to resolve their financial issues.

The Rams reportedly still have debts to pay to former players and staff whilst they have yet to address the £17.5m that they owe to MSD Holdings.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst many Derby supporters will not want to get their hopes up after experiencing two failed takeovers this year, this latest update could be relatively encouraging.

With Morris discussing a deal with Cook, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel in relation to this protracted affair.

Providing that the American consortium can prove that they have the funds required to wipe out Derby's debts, it wouldn't be at all surprising if a deal is agreed in the not-too-distant future.

However, another takeover setback could result in the Rams having to sell some of their prized assets in the transfer window which in turn will have a negative impact on their fortunes next season.

