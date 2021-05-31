Coco Gauff, Venus Wiliams: US prodigy teams up with veteran for French Open doubles

Teenage sensation Coco Gauff will team up with tennis legend Venus Williams for this year’s French Open women’s doubles event.

The 17-year-old once described Williams as her “idol” and will now partner the 14-time Grand Slam doubles champion for the first time –– facing number 13 seeds Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai in the first round.

Gauff is no stranger to competitive doubles and has competed alongside the USA’s Caty McNally on several occasions. The pair reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2020 and 2021, but McNally injured herself during a qualifying round ahead of this year’s tournament.

This has led to the tennis prodigy joining forces with the 40-year-old veteran, who has won all of her previous women’s doubles majors with her sister Serena.

In many ways, it’s fitting the two are playing with one another. Gauff broke onto the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, beating 5-time winner Williams in the opening round.

Speaking to reporters after that match, the US star said: “I told her, thank you for everything that you did. I wouldn’t be here without you.”

As well as taking part in the doubles, both players are included in the singles draw and have ended up in the same half of the draw. There is a chance the pair could meet in the quarter-finals, though, each would likely have to defeat some top opposition to get to this stage.

Irrespective of this potential match-up, Gauff and Williams will once again be the talk of the tournament at another Grand Slam.

News Now - Sport News