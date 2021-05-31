Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrice Evra has uploaded an extraordinary video to social media after Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final.

Evra aimed fire at City’s biggest fans, Oasis, with a one-minute long video while wearing a Liam Gallagher-inspired wig.

Evra, who also mocked City on Twitter at the weekend, boasted that he has more trophies than the team Oasis support.

“Liam: where are you?” Evra began. “You remember when you were laughing at me when United lost? Now it’s your turn.

“Don’t be jealous. I just want to say this is a special Monday for you, Liam, and stop saying Manchester is blue. I’ve got more trophies than your entire club!”

He then sang his own version of Oasis’s hit 1995 track ‘Wonderwall’.

The Frenchman added: “And sorry for the remix, it’s time: ‘I said maybe, you’re going to win it when I’m 90! And after all, you’re my noisy neighbour! I love this game!”

Video: Evra mocks Man City and Oasis

Watch the video here…

Unbelievable.

United fans already adored Evra, who played for the Red Devils between 2006-2014, but they’ll love him even more after this.

Fans react to Evra's video

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the video…

Evra is famous for his weird and wonderful social media videos, along with his ‘I love this game!’ catchphrase.

Since retiring in 2018, Evra has since appeared as a pundit on Sky Sports and ITV.

And the larger-than-life former defender regularly makes headlines whenever he appears on TV.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United 'close' - The Football Terrace

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News