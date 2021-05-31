Harry Kane transfer: Tottenham could be tempted by £70m plus Gabriel Jesus offer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An offer from Manchester City of £70m plus Gabriel Jesus could be enough to tempt Tottenham Hotspur into selling Harry Kane this summer, according to a report on the back page of the print edition of yesterday's Daily Star.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

This summer already looks as if it will be dominated by Kane's future.

Thought to have asked to leave Spurs, the report claims his preference is to join City despite links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

For their part, Spurs are believed to be keen on a move for Jesus and an offer of around £70m with the Brazilian's services thrown in could be enough to tempt the club into selling their prized asset.

Why do Tottenham want to sign Gabriel Jesus?

On the face of it, swapping Kane for Jesus doesn't sound hugely inspiring on the goalscoring front.

Indeed, the 24-year-old only scored nine times in the Premier League last season compared to Kane's twenty-three and he's also underperformed his xG in every season since arriving in England (via UnderStat).

Still, City boss Pep Guardiola has praised him for his work rate off the ball and his ability to press defenders. According to FBREF data, there are only two central strikers in the Premier League who boast a better pressing success rate than Jesus (31%), so he certainly has his uses.

Obviously, given Kane's goalscoring exploits, the idea of replacing him with a man whose strengths appear to lie in harrying the opposition may not be easy to frame to the Spurs support, though perhaps it's indicative of a change in style.

Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be chasing an attack-minded coach capable of developing young players so perhaps a return to the high-energy system deployed by Mauricio Pochettino would make Jesus the ideal kind of front-man.

Clearly, losing Kane isn't ideal but, should Jesus come in as part of their attacking rebuild, it may be easier to swallow.

What did Pochettino say about Gabriel Jesus?

Speaking to Tottenham's official website in 2017, Pochettino (who has been linked with a return to Spurs) praised Jesus.

“I know him very well because I saw him play in his national team in Brazil," he said (via the Manchester Evening News).

"I think he’s not a proper striker, he’s more a player that can play like a second striker."

Indeed, as a supporting striker as part of a wider rebuild, signing Jesus may not be as uninspiring as it initially sounds.

