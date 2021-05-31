Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Malik Scott might only have been working with Deontay Wilder for a few weeks, but the former heavyweight contender clearly likes what he has seen during his time with 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Scott has been brought into Team Wilder to lead the American's training camp for his July 24 trilogy bout with Tyson Fury. Wilder enters his third clash with 'The Gypsy King' looking to regain the WBC heavyweight championship having lost the title to Fury last February.

A recent sensational claim from Scott indicates he is very confident his man will get the job done in Las Vegas this summer. During an interview with 78SPORTSTV, the 40-year-old trainer made a bold comparison between his new client and the iconic Muhammad Ali.

"Muhammad Ali is one of my greatest fighters of all time," stated Scott.

"He very was magical in the ring, but it was the things he beat outside the ring that truly got my attention.

Deontay Wilder is the closest thing to that in this time."

In an era where British duo Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury hold every major world heavyweight championship belt between them, Scott's comment is highly questionable at best.

Wilder has a superb professional career to his name, as well as a frightening knockout percentage. The 35-year-old American has claimed all but one of his 42 victories via stoppage. However, Wilder does have a couple of blemishes on his record - both at the hands of Fury.

First, Wilder was held to a draw by Fury in December 2018, before he was comprehensively outclassed in their rematch, eventually falling to a seventh-round stoppage.

With that in mind, it is ridiculous at this point to try and argue that Wilder is a superior fighter to Fury. Of course, their upcoming third fight could change all that if Wilder emerges victorious.

Even then, though, there is still the presence of Joshua to consider. Although 'AJ' did get knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, the 31-year-old still has some major wins on his record.

Currently the holder of the WBA (super), WBO and IBF heavyweight championships, Joshua is the most decorated of the three top names in the division - which surely allows him to lay claim to being the best.

Ali is an all-time great, who retired with an impressive 56-5 record. Fondly remembered as a legend of the sport, Ali took on the likes of George Foreman and Joe Frazier in bouts that will live on forever.

To compare him to any fighter in this era would be tough; so much has changed since Ali fought for world titles between 1964 and 1980.

If you were forced to draw a comparison, though, it would likely be to either Joshua or Fury. Whether Wilder would come into the thinking of many is doubtful.

The Alabama-native, however, has vowed to begin rebuilding his legacy by taking Fury out when they meet in just under two months.

"My mentality is - you've been contemplating about hurting a person so bad, to the point you wanna disfigure him so his mother wouldn't even know who he was.

"You wanna decapitate him in every way, like premeditated stuff," said Wilder.

With Joshua also set to take on his WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in August, a huge summer lies ahead in the heavyweight division. We may soon have a better idea of who is the top dog in the weight class today.

