Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to AS, Barcelona have offered Liverpool the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho three and a half years after he left Anfield.

What's the latest transfer news involving Coutinho?

Barcelona have proposed that Liverpool take back Coutinho this summer and waiver their final payment of around €50m (£43m) from the deal that brought him to the club back in January 2018.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a fee in the region of £142m according to the Guardian, however the La Liga giants are still yet to pay that sum off in full.

In a rather unique transfer deal, the Reds have the opportunity to re-sign Coutinho by cancelling out the remaining sum they're owed.

It's OFFICIAL! Liverpool have signed Ibrahima Konate - Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How has Coutinho fared since leaving Liverpool?

At Liverpool, the Brazilian failed to win a single trophy for the club.

During his stint with Barca, which has included a loan spell at Bayern Munich, he has accrued seven club trophies including the highly coveted Champions League.

However, on a personal level the move from Anfield has struggled to meet expectations.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

In his previous La Liga campaign he made just 12 appearances for the Catalan giants scoring two goals and registering two assists. The 28-year-old's first two seasons at the club were also underwhelming after netting just 12 times in 52 league games.

In his stop-gap season at Bayern, he provided glimpses of returning to the form he once showed at Liverpool as he scored 11 goals and created nine assists in a season where the side were crowned champions of Europe.

He has also been capped on 64 occasions by Brazil, making 29 goal contributions for his national side.

What is Coutinho's style of play?

At Liverpool Coutinho was known for his creative qualities and his knack of cutting in from the left-hand side to score outrageous goals from distance.

Over a third of the goals Whoscored have recorded for Coutinho have been scored from outside the box, showcasing his deadly nature from long-range.

In the 2016/17 season he scored six goals from distance, one of which being a sublime free-kick on the opening day of the Premier League season as he slotted into the top corner beyond Arsenal's Petr Cech.

He performed at a consistently high level for the Reds - throughout his time at the club he never received a WhoScored season rating lower than 7.29 in England's top flight.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

Should Liverpool bring him back?

Probably not.

Despite showing immense quality during his time at Anfield, the manner in which the Brazilian parted ways with the Reds may have left a sour taste for Liverpool supporters.

The attacking midfielder appeared desperate to leave Merseyside after submitting a transfer request. He even payed £11.5m of his own money towards his transfer to Barcelona according to The Times, highlighting his eagerness to leave the Reds.

He would likely want to play on the left of the front three for Liverpool and with the likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota already providing competition on that flank, it's difficult to see how he would even be a guaranteed starter in the side.

News Now - Sport News