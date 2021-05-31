Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nonito 'The Filipino Flash' Donaire wants to fight Japan's Naoya Inoue again - so he can become undisputed champion.

Donaire (41-6, 27 KO's) knocked out previously-undefeated Frenchman Nordine Oubaali in the fourth round in California on Saturday night, a victory which saw him break his own record to become the world's oldest bantamweight champion in the history of boxing.

The Filipino Flash then repeated his eagerness to run it back with undefeated Japanese sensation Inoue (20-0, 17 KO's) two years after the two traded hell for leather in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in November 2019.

Inoue meanwhile will defend his titles against Michael Dasmarinas on June 19.

Filipino Donaire says he believes he will be able to find a way to get past Inoue, who was previously dubbed the 'Monster' by his first boxing coach because of his punching power.

Donaire, 38, will look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019 when he next steps into the ring.

"I believe that it matters not what your age is, it matters how you are mentally, how strong you are mentally," Donaire said (via BadLeftHook). "What I learned from [the loss to Naoya] Inoue is I’m back.

"I knew I could compete with him, and I was not fighting, I was learning.

"I’m ready for the next one."

Asked why he wants to take on such a dangerous opponent again, Donaire told the broadcast team he plans to unify the bantamweight division in order to get all the belts before calling it a day on a decorated career.

"That’s what I wanted to win this fight, because that’s my next goal," he added. "The only thing I haven’t done in boxing is become undisputed, and the next phase is getting the rematch."

