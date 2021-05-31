Thomas Tuchel now faces the challenging but enviable task of improving a Champions League-winning squad.

The German coach, who replaced Frank Lampard in January before turning the Blues into champions of Europe for only the second time in their history, has already earned himself a lucrative contract extension with the west London outfit.

Tuchel will also be backed by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, who he met for the first time after Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday.

Per The Telegraph, Tuchel could receive up to £200 million to bolster his squad this summer.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain head coach is understood to have told Abramovich that he wants to build a Chelsea empire.

Which players does Tuchel want to sign at Chelsea?

The report adds that a striker, midfielder at least one new defender are on Tuchel’s summer wish-list.

Chelsea have already registered their interest in re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The Belgian striker, who won the title with Inter this season, would appear to be a more realistic option than the Blues’ other centre-forward target Harry Kane.

West Ham’s Declan Rice, who spent eight years with Chelsea as a youngster, could also return to Stamford Bridge if Tuchel gets his way.

AS Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni is named as the alternative, but Rice is Tuchel’s top midfield target.

Adama Traore is on Chelsea's radar

As for defence, a rather surprising name has been mooted: Wolves’ Adama Traore.

Tuchel is delighted with the form of Reece James, who impressed in the Champions League final, but wants to add competition to the right-side of defence and believes Traore, 25, could shine as an attacking wing-back at the Bridge.

Traore, a Spain international who has been magnificent at times for Wolves and frustrating at others, certainly has the talent to play for an elite club like Chelsea.

Tuchel clearly feels that he also could become a more consistent performer under his management, too.

Chelsea's possible 2021-22 XI with all three potential signings included

So, assuming Tuchel spends his £200 million budget on Lukaku, Rice and Traore, what might Chelsea’s XI look like with all three players included next season?

With all three players starting, Tuchel would opt for Traore in the right wing-back position, with Rice in midfield alongside Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante, and Lukaku leading the line.

Of course, James is very likely to remain as Chelsea’s first-choice right-sided defender regardless of Traore’s arrival, but on those occasions where he’s rested or injured, the Spaniard would get the nod.

Is this a team capable of challenging for the 2021-22 Premier League title?

