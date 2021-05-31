Former British boxer Carl Froch believes that Logan Paul could undermine the legacy of Floyd Mayweather if the YouTuber wins their upcoming exhibition fight.

Despite the fight actually going ahead this weekend, the pair have very differing levels of success in the sport.

Five-time world champion Mayweather is undefeated in the ring, with a perfect 50-0 record, and has beaten the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and even Conor McGregor.

Paul, meanwhile, lost his only professional fight to fellow online sensation KSI in 2019.

But after much back-and-forth – and a substantial purse for both - the two will collide on June 6 in Miami.

Despite the disparity, Froch has stated his concern that Mayweather is risking ruining his impeccable legacy.

"We could find out if Logan Paul can fight a little bit when he's in the ring with Mayweather," Froch told Sky Sports.

"Mayweather is going to be incredibly hard to hit. Logan is heavier and slower and although Mayweather hasn't competed at any level for so long, it really doesn't matter.

"It's like me playing an old tennis player who has not played for years. I play tennis quite a lot now, but I just know I'm getting beat by the pro tennis player, who has been retired for two years, because they are just too good.”

Froch firmly believes that Mayweather will emerge victorious, but thinks an upset does remain on the cards.

"Mayweather should be far too good for him,” he added.

“But it's exciting and it's got your interest, because Logan Paul is so big, Mayweather has been retired for so long, and you do think, 'Oh what if Mayweather ruins his whole legacy by losing to a YouTuber?' That's the appeal. That's going to make you watch it.

I don't want to say he's got a chance, but he has got a chance Logan Paul, because he looks like he can shape up quite well. He's had a couple of fights and he's so big.

"Mayweather could end up making a mockery of his whole career. If he gets caught and gets put down, it will be embarrassing. If he loses, he might as well get a one-way ticket to Australia."

Will Mayweather be too good for Paul? Or can the YouTuber truly shock the boxing world?

We'll find out on Sunday night!

