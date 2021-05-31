N'Golo Kante was absolutely out of this world in the Champions League final last Saturday.

The Frenchman put in a Man of the Match performance as Chelsea emerged victorious 1-0.

Kante is incredible on the pitch and he's also a true professional off it. He's the definition of a role model.

Many stories have emerged in the past which show that he is the most humble footballer on the planet.

And another story has emerged in recent days which sums him up.

Felipe Saad, who played with Kante for two seasons at Caen, recently gave an interview to Brazilian outlet, Uol Sport.

He told a story of how Kante apologised after giving him a present at his birthday party. Kante was in his early 20s at the time.

"From the beginning, I put him under my wing," he started.

"In September, I called him for my birthday. The party was small, there were only two or three more players, and it was in an English restaurant.

"Suddenly, he arrived at the restaurant with a box of chocolates in hand, all embarrassed. Kante apologised for the gift and said he did not know what to give because he had never been invited to a birthday before."

Yet another story about Kante which proves why he is just impossible to hate.

Thomas Tuchel's set to sign a new Chelsea contract after sealing Champions League glory! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Saad went on to praise Kante's personality and said he acts exactly how he does on TV.

He continued: "Kante is one of the best hearts I know. It is a profile that no longer exists in football. Therefore, it is unanimous among the players. Inside the locker room, he is just like what you see on television: he always has a shy little smile on his face and hardly ever speaks."

He also explained how everyone was 'scared' of Kante after their first training session at Caen.

"He didn't call much attention," he added. "Only in the first training session, everyone was scared. It was a race test until exhaustion. After all the players stopped to run, he stayed there for a long time."

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News