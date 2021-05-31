Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you don't love N'Golo Kante, we can't be friends. It's as simple as that.

Chelsea's midfield general is the talk of the town right now after dropping a Man of the Match display in the Champions League final to further endear himself to fans of the beautiful game.

The humble Frenchman has long been adored by supporters across the world, regardless of who they support, for the countless stories that document just how loveable and pure he really is.

Kante: Football's humble hero

From driving around in an unassuming Mini Cooper to watching Match of the Day at a fan's house, the more you learn about Kante, the more you want to give him a massive hug and a high five.

And it just so happens that he's a world-class footballer at the same time, which couldn't have been more than apparent than when he was here, there and everywhere against Manchester City.

Kante more than deserved his time in the sun for neutralising a City midfield stacked with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva on one of the biggest nights of his career.

Kante shines vs Man City

But true to his character, Kante was still the same humble and quiet individual that we've come to love mere seconds after dropping one of the greatest ever Champions League final performances.

Was he giving the trophy a massive snog? Nope, he was giving it a playful pat. Was he massaging his ego in the post-match interview? Nope, he was bigging up the team like a true gentleman.

However, of all the beautiful moments that Kante produced at the Estádio do Dragão on Saturday night, we think that sharing the success with his loved ones might just take the cake.

Kante's special moment with loved ones

According to the Daily Mail, while many of his Chelsea teammates celebrated on the pitch with their partners, Kante 'melted a million more hearts by getting a great big hug from his mum'.

That observation alone is pretty heartwarming, but it gets even better because footage of Kante celebrating with his mother - who looks overcome with joy - has gone viral across social media.

So, reach for your nearest box of tissues and prepare to ugly-cry your way through the next few hours because here is Kante and his loved ones soaking up Chelsea's historic triumph:

The beautiful game is all the more beautiful for having Kante in it.

Kante's inspiring journey

It's well-documented that Kante had to battle his way through the footballing ranks harder than most and sadly lost his father at just 11 years old.

But fast forward through the years and Kante now lay claim to a trophy cabinet that boasts a World Cup, Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and two Premier League winners' medals.

However, based on the footage from Portugal, you'll forgive us for thinking that a mother's embrace will have meant more to Kante than all the silverware and Man of the Match awards in the world.

