Sergio Aguero has been confirmed as a Barcelona player.

The Argentine has joined the club on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City expired this summer.

"FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club from 1 July when his contract with Manchester City expires," their statement reads.

"The player will sign a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and his buy out clause is set at 100 million euros."

Aguero will officially sign his contract at 6pm. He will be presented as a Barcelona player an hour later.

The Argentine has become the first signing of the Joan Laporta era.

Aguero guarantees one thing: goals.

The striker enjoyed a highly successful spell with Man City.

Having signed for the Manchester club in 2011, Aguero went on to score 260 times in 390 games as he established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest ever goal scorers.

Unfortunately for Aguero, he struggled with form and fitness in the 2020/21 season and scored just six times in 20 games.

There are doubts that Aguero, who turns 33 in just a few days time, is past his best.

But he could be a real coup for Barcelona should he rediscover his best form.

Aguero joins his compatriot and good friend, Lionel Messi, at the Catalan giants.

Messi's contract with the club runs out in the summer but the signing of Aguero may persuade him to sign an extension.

Aguero isn't the only Man City player that is set to join Barcelona this summer, with the signing of Eric Garcia expected to be announced in the coming days.

