Incredible photo of Lauren James goes viral amid rumoured Chelsea move

Lauren James flew out to Porto to support her brother Reece in Saturday's Champions League final clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.

After a tough battle and one lone goal, it was the West Londoners who were triumphant.

The footballing siblings were snapped celebrating with the trophy after the match and their former youth side has tweeted an adorable comparison post with a photo of them as tiny youngsters.

James has recently been rumoured to be in talks with Chelsea over a move ahead of the 2021/22 Women's Super League season. As well as links flying around the football community, the official Chelsea website accidentally listed her as an option for customers to print on the back of the new home kit.

The 19-year-old is one of the country's most exciting young talents. She has made history with Manchester United on more than one occasion – including scoring their first ever WSL goal and netting the club's first goal at Old Trafford when they played on the big stage earlier this year.

The Red Devils were batting for a Champions League spot but lost out by two points to Arsenal. With Casey Stoney also leaving the club, a move to a side with a well-stocked trophy cabinet could be very tempting for James.

With her older brother now revelling in European glory, could he be the turning point that will see James join Emma Hayes and the Blues next season?

