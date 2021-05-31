Britney Clarke: Netball Superleague star shares her body positivity journey

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Body positivity is a huge talking point at the moment. No matter whether it's in everyday life or sports stars in their respected field, people come in all different shapes and sizes – a factor that shouldn’t stop an individual from doing what they love.

Recently Britney Clarke, who plays for Saracens Mavericks in the Netball Superleague, spoke to Sky Sports about how at youth level she thought netball might not have been for her, due to her not having the stereotypical physique for a netballer. She said:

"I'm quite a bubbly person, if someone comes to me directly with something, I don't really pay much attention to it. But, the turning point, when I really noticed that there was a difference between what people prefer and what I was bringing, was when I went to trials.

"You go for something like England trials, and I did, and you can see a clear difference… I was the only one that was bigger. You then think, well maybe I'm in the wrong place.

"One of my previous franchises at NPL level, more or less outright said, that I was just not what they needed and just not what they were looking for.

"It's difficult because you don't want to put words into people's mouths, but at the same time, there's no other way to take it. It was a situation where they were saying, you just need to do this; slim down and if you get fitter and more agile, then we can consider you."

However, Clarke now embraces the fact that she is different from other typical netballers, saying “it’s okay to be bigger.”

"I just want to let people know that it's okay… that's what I'd like people to think. It's okay to be bigger," she said.

"As long as you're working hard, you do what you need to do and you're performing, it shouldn't matter what size you are."

She continued by discussing how her size shouldn’t matter when playing netball.

"At the end of the day, it's a game of netball. I think that if I'm doing a job then it shouldn't matter," she said.

The 21-year-old later mentioned how she wants to be a role model for others who might feel their size will stop them from playing at the highest level of netball.

"The girls who are like me, who want to play netball at a high level but are constantly told that they're not the right size, I'm glad to be the person and reason they say that they can do it, because I have,” she said.

"I want to say that it's okay - having bigger players in netball isn't going to harm the sport or harm where people want to take the sport to.

"Netball is on the rise and it's not going to stop that or slow it down at all, if anything it will help build the platform that netball's trying to reach.

