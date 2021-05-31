Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

N'Golo Kante was the hero as Chelsea won the Champions League last weekend.

The Frenchman completely dominated the Manchester City midfield.

City simply couldn't get past Kante, who helped keep world-class talents including Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden quiet.

Kurt Zouma was seen showing his appreciation to Kante after the game.

The defender, who was an unused substitute on the evening, was seen carrying Kante around the field in delight after the final-whistle.

He also decided to help Kante out during Chelsea's trophy celebrations.

Kante was pushed to the back when Chelsea's players all huddled up to celebrate lifting the trophy.

The Frenchman is only 5 foot 5 so no one could see him at the back.

So Zouma thought he'd act by lifting his compatriot up so that he could be seen celebrating with his teammates.

Watch the moment below:

Everyone needs a friend like Zouma!

Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some of the best reaction below.

Kante is now a contender for the Ballon d'Or and Azpilicueta thinks he deserves to win it.

"It’s straightforward, yes [he is the best in the world]," Azpilicueta said in his post-match press conference, per the Metro.

"He does everything. The energy he brings, I don’t know how many ball recoveries he had today. The way he drives the ball forward, he covers so much ground.

"It is special to have him. Of course, when we don’t have him we miss him. After winning the World Cup and now Champions League, he is still so humble as a person.

"I am so happy for him, he is a massive part of this team and I am very happy to have him next to me for a few years."

