Daily Digest: Shaunagh Brown disparages claims that “women’s rugby is not good enough”

In today’s news: Shaunagh Brown calls out those who have claimed “women’s rugby is not good enough”, Barcelona secure historic treble, and Heather Watson crashes out of Roland-Garros.

Shaunagh Brown celebrates Premier 15s title for Harlequins

Harlequins defeated Saracens 25-17 yesterday to lift the Premier 15s title for the first time in their history. The match was held in front of a raucous crowd at Kingsholm in Gloucester.

An emotional Shaunagh Brown gave an inspiring interview to BT Sport after the final whistle.

“This is not just about rugby, this is not just about the sport, it is about women and it’s about women’s sport and it’s about putting us on a platform, and knowing we can do it,” she said.

“We have come out and put an international standard of rugby in front of fans, and this is what rugby should be, week in week out, men or women’s. We are here and I challenge anyone to say women’s rugby is not good enough, and women are not good enough – because we are.”

Barcelona win Copa de la Reina to secure historic treble

The best team in the world? Barcelona proved again yesterday why they are worthy of this title, defeating Levante 4-2 in the Copa de la Reina final.

Alexia Putellas scored twice to secure Barca’s eighth Copa de la Reina title, while Patricia Guijarro and Marta Torrejón also got on the scoresheet.

With Barcelona already winning the Primera División and Champions League this season, the victory secured a historic treble. The club became the first to complete the continental and domestic treble in both men and women’s football.

PSG close in on Division 1 Féminine title

Paris Saint-Germain took one step closer to clinching their first Division 1 Féminine title yesterday following a 0-0 draw with arch-rivals Lyon. The result maintained their one point lead at the top of the table with just one match to go.

With PSG expected to beat Dijon in their last game of the season this weekend, the title is now all but theirs. It will be the first time the club lift the trophy – Lyon have won the league for the last 14 years in a row.

The result was disastrous for Lyon, who are now set to end their season trophy-less for the first time since 2005.

Heather Watson crashes out of French Open

There was disappointment for British tennis player Heather Watson in the opening round of Roland-Garros today. The 29-year-old lost 6-4, 7-5 to Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas. Watson has struggled for form this year, winning only one match in eight.

Elsewhere, Iga Świątek celebrated her 20th birthday with a 6-0, 7-5 triumph over Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan. The Polish is the defending champion and one of the favourites to win the Grand Slam.

Belgium’s Elise Mertens also progressed into the second round, enjoying a comprehensive 6-4, 6-1 victory against Storm Sanders.

Extreme E racer Molly Taylor wins Ocean Prix

Molly Taylor and racing partner Johan Kristoffersson triumphed at the Ocean Prix this weekend, situated on the picturesque Lac Rose coast in Senegal.

The duo recorded a winning time of 21:52mins around the sand track, taking their total up to 71 points for the season so far. They have registered two wins from two in the inaugural Extreme E season.

The next Extreme E race is scheduled for the end of August in Kangerlussuaq in Greenland.

