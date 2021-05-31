Khabib Nurmagomedov has CONFIRMED that he turned down the chance to fight Floyd Mayweather in Saudi Arabia for $100 million.

The Dagestani wrestler shocked the world by announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts towards the end of last year after claiming that he could no longer 'fight without my father'.

It is well-documented that former UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov had been hoping to fight fellow UFC legend Georges St-Pierre while UFC president Dana White himself had been pushing for a rematch with former UFC 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor.

However, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov rejected the chance to face Mayweather Jr in a crossover bout before it was eventually given to Logan Paul.

And now Nurmagomedov (29-0) has since confirmed those recent comments, revealing that he received a very lucrative offer to fight Mayweather from a consortium in Saudi Arabia.

"The enticement is always there," Nurmagomedov said to RT Sport. "There were such discussions with Saudi Arabia.

"They wanted me to fight there. I don’t know about $100 million.

"That was not the exact amount but about that."

1 of 20 The ultimate Khabib Nurmagomedov quiz: Where was he born? Russia Kazakhstan Mongolia Poland

Nurmagomedov went on to beat Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October with a highly-impressive submission in the third defence of his lightweight title before calling time on his fighting career.

'The Eagle' then refused to change his mind after admitting he had made a solemn vow to his mother despite White's initial attempts to persuade him otherwise.

"29-0 it is," White announced to his followers on social media.

"He is 100% officially retired," he added. "It was incredible to watch you work Khabib.

"Thank you for everything and enjoy whatever is next my friend."

Read more: Anderson Silva exclusive: Canelo Alvarez is 'the best in the sport right now'

News Now - Sport News