George Foreman claims Lennox Lewis would still beat Mike Tyson if they both fought in their primes.

Former undisputed champion Lewis (41-2-1, 32 KO's), of London, England, knocked 'Iron Mike' out cold when they last fought in 2002, with the British star condemning the American to the fourth defeat of his career while confirming his status as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

And now the former foes are in talks to return to the ring to face each other in a sensational rematch in September, almost 19 years after their first meeting at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis, Tennessee.

Some still argue to this day that the outcome of that fight would have been very different had the Brit fought a prime Tyson at the peak of his powers.

During an appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast last year, Lewis refuted this by reiterating his belief that he fought the best version of Tyson on the night.

"In an essence, I did fight him in his prime. You know? I was also in my prime," Lewis said when asked by Rogan if he ever wished he had fought Tyson in his prime.

Rogan then replied by saying, "You were definitely in your prime, but I feel like his enthusiasm had waned by then."

Others have pointed to Tyson's early rise to stardom, suggesting that a younger, faster Tyson would have caused Lewis all sorts of problems.

When he was asked about this, Foreman dismissed the idea in a reply to a fan and wrote: "I'd quest [sic] Lewis. So much height and reach."

This should come as no surprise to some, as Foreman has previously gone on record stating his belief that Lewis is the best heavyweight of all time.

In the aftermath of Lewis' victory over Tyson, Foreman lavished praise on the former three-time world champion.

He said: "I was really impressed. There was a time when we used to talk about Jack Dempsey, Joe Lewis, Muhammad Ali and very seldom another name would come in, and now you can put Lennox Lewis in that mix.

"He's in there with the all time heavyweight champions of the world. He recovered the title, did it in a devastating manner.

"He's beaten everybody, even Evander Holyfield, he became a three-time world champion and he beat a three-time world champion along the way.

"There's no one in the world who can take them [belts] from Lennox Lewis now. He is no doubt the best heavyweight of all time, what he's done puts him on top of the heap."

