Lyon’s striker struggles continue as PSG all but seal D1 Féminine title

Lyon were held to a goalless draw by PSG as their chances of winning a 15th successive French league title slipped away.

Victory would’ve seen Sonia Bompastor’s team leapfrog their rivals into top spot, but the draw means they remain one point adrift with just one game still to play.

The defending champions must now win their last league game against Fleury 91 and hope PSG drop points at home to Dijon, to have any chance of lifting silverware this season.

In truth, PSG are more than deserving of finishing above Europe’s most dominant force. Led by the impressive Marie-Antoinette Katoto up front, they have scored the most goals in the division and conceded the least.

Meanwhile, Lyon have been plagued by the absence of Ada Hegerberg all year. They have no players in the league’s top five scorers this campaign, with Nikita Parris highest on the list in seventh. The English star has netted 11 times in total, but has played out of position and has lacked support from those around her.

It was a familiar story last night. Knowing a win was the only advantageous result, the French giants were toothless in attack and lacked the clinical edge we’ve become so accustomed to seeing throughout the last decade.

It is no wonder, then, that Lyon are reportedly in talks to sign Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema from Arsenal. The Guardian has suggested that the Gunners striker is set for a move away from London, as part of a swap deal with Parris.

It would be some coup if the French side could pull off the deal, and given Hegerberg’s impending return to action, the pair would no doubt be the most deadly duo in women’s football.

The transfer is far from confirmed, however, and Lyon still have the faintest hope of clinching yet another league title. If this season has proved anything, though, it’s that while defenders can win you points and midfielders can pull the strings, strikers ultimately win you trophies.

