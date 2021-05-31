Iga Swiatek: Touching video shows star embracing Kaja Juvan before French Open birthday win

Reigning French Open champion Iga Świątek has started her title defence in dominant style, beating Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan in straight sets.

The Polish star celebrated her 20th birthday today and continues her impressive run of form on clay, which sees her on a seven-match unbeaten streak.

Playing against best friend Juvan, Świątek dropped just five games in the match as she cruised to a 6-0 7-5 win.

Speaking in her post-match interview, the teenager joked that she was happy to win the match because the Slovenian didn’t buy her a present.

“She didn’t get me any birthday gifts, so I’m really happy I could win those important points,” she said.

The Roland-Garros winner also beat Juvan in Melbourne earlier this year and admitted that it’s difficult coming up against someone whom she is so close to.

“It’s not easy to play against your best friend,” she conceded. “It wasn’t nice to see that [in the draw] because one of us is going to lose.”

Footage has also emerged online of the two friends embracing one another before their game on Court Phillipe-Chatrier.

In a video posted by Roland-Garros on Twitter, Juvan can be seen running up to the eighth seed and hugging her.

Despite losing to her friend once again, the Slovenian will no doubt continue to support the world number nine in her quest to win a second major in Paris.

Świątek will now face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the next round.

