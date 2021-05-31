Last Saturday evening was all about N'Golo Kante.

In the 2020/21 Champions League final, the all-action Chelsea midfielder dropped an absolute masterclass to help his team beat Manchester City 1-0.

Kante was absolutely everywhere in Porto's Estadio do Dragao and he kept City's array of creative midfielders quiet for the entirety of the game.

Chelsea's humble maestro was rightly named the Man-of-the-Match for his performance in the final, the third Champions League game in a row that he scooped the accolade.

The Blues' European triumph in Porto also means that Kante has joined a very exclusive club.

Per The Sun, he is just the sixth player in history to have won the Champions League, Premier League and the World Cup - the former two since they were rebranded in 1992.

Kante has won the Premier League with both Chelsea and Leicester City, while he was a key member of the France squad that reigned supreme at the 2018 World Cup.

Let's take a look at the other five players to have won all three trophies...

Gerard Pique

Premier League | Manchester United

Champions League | Manchester United & Barcelona

World Cup | Spain

Thierry Henry

Premier League | Arsenal

Champions League | Barcelona

World Cup | France

Pedro Rodriguez

Premier League | Chelsea

Champions League | Barcelona

World Cup | Spain

Fabien Barthez

Premier League | Manchester United

Champions League | Marseille & Manchester United

World Cup | France

Juliano Belletti

Premier League | Chelsea

Champions League | Barcelona

World Cup | Brazil

Not a bad list of players that!

Kante, Pique and Barthez are the three members of the sextet to have won either the Premier League or Champions League with two different teams.

It seems highly unlikely that either Kante or Pique will win both major trophies at more than one club, although if the former were to leave Chelsea in the near future, you wouldn't bet against him leading another European giant to Champions League glory.

