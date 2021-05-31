Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thiago Silva's first season as a Chelsea player was a resounding success.

The Brazilian stalwart took no time at all to adjust to the harsh demands of English football after joining the west London club from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Silva was a key man under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel in the 2020/21 season, the 36-year-old shining under the latter in particular.

The no-nonsense defender sadly had to be taken off injured in last Saturday's Champions League final against Manchester City, but he still played a major role in Chelsea's European triumph - which was also the first of his illustrious playing career.

Silva was also vital in helping the team finish fourth in the Premier League table, the Brazilian playing 23 times in the 2020/21 English top-flight season and scoring two goals.

One football fan has decided to pay tribute to Silva's memorable debut campaign with Chelsea in the form of an incredible highlights video.

After watching the footage below, it's hard not to think that the former PSG and AC Milan man is one of the greatest free transfers of modern times.

Silva's 2020/21 highlights

Now it's even easier to understand why Silva is reportedly set to be handed a new one-year contract by Chelsea.

He reads the game better than most, is one of the cleanest tacklers around and can still pick out a pass when required to do so.

More importantly, Silva is an on-pitch leader, something that has helped transform Chelsea's defence under Tuchel.

One Chelsea fan wrote in response to the brilliant compilation above: "Still top five centre-backs in the world at 36, unreal fitness levels and dedication. A true legend."

Credit: The Football Terrace

Another football lover added: "Silva is a living legend making defending beautiful again. Savour him before he goes."

A Chelsea fan also responded: "Has there ever been a player in Chelsea history who after one season is a club legend? I think not!"

After a hugely impressive debut campaign, Chelsea fans will be expecting much of the same next season and knowing Silva, he'll likely exceed expectation once again.

