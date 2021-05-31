Sunderland transfer rumours: Will Grigg linked with summer exit as Wigan Athletic eye swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After failing to secure promotion earlier this month, Sunderland will now need to focus on preparing for the upcoming 2021/22 League One campaign.

Having already released a host of players, it will be intriguing to see how Black Cats manager Lee Johnson approaches the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst there will be a temptation to splash the cash, Sunderland may also target the free-agent market as they look to bolster their squad.

Meanwhile, several loan moves could also be in the cards following the success achieved by Dion Sanderson and Jordan Jones during their temporary stints last season.

However, whereas Johnson will be focusing primarily on incomings, he may also have to wave goodbye to a player who has ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the Stadium of Light.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland striker Will Grigg is attracting interest from his former side Wigan Athletic who could potentially launch a bid this summer.

The Northern Ireland international spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at Milton Keynes Dons after being limited to just nine league appearances in which he failed to score or provide an assist for his Sunderland team-mates.

An upturn in form since the turn of the year saw Grigg find the back of the net on eight occasions for the Dons as he helped them secure a 13th place finish in the third-tier.

Any potential deal between Sunderland and Wigan could largely depend on what Leam Richardson's side are willing to spend in order to secure the forward's services.

With Grigg set to enter the final year of his contract, this summer represents the final chance that the Black Cats will get to sell him for a respectable fee.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Grigg did manage to pick up his performances levels during his temporary stint at MK Dons, it could be argued that Sunderland ought to consider cashing in on him this summer.

Despite being signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £4m in 2019, the forward has only managed to score eight goals in 61 appearances for the club which is a dismal return.

Furthermore, before being sent out on loan, Grigg only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.15 in the third-tier for Sunderland which was the fourth-lowest total recorded by a player at the club last season.

By letting Grigg seal a move to Wigan, the Black Cats could use the money generated from his sale to re-invest in their squad by drafting in some players who have recently achieved a great deal of success in this particular division.

