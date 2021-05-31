Celtic manager news: Fresh problems emerge in bid to appoint Ange Postecoglou

Celtic could face a problem when it comes to potentially appointing Ange Postecoglou as a replacement for Neil Lennon, according to The Times.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

Having seen a deal to bring former Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe to Glasgow break down despite talks with the club's board, the 55-year-old Yokohama F. Marinos manager has emerged as the front-runner.

However, the report suggests that fears have been 'expressed' about whether or not Postecoglou holds the necessary qualifications to get the job. Indeed, it is claimed that the Greek-born Australian may not have the correct UEFA badges, having largely worked outside of European football.

That doesn't mean the move would be off but, according to this report, there are doubts about whether or not he has the correct badges at this stage.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Given he has largely worked outside of Europe, Postecoglou may not be a name familiar to many Celtic fans.

A former Australian international, he started his management career with South Melbourne, winning the NSL Premiership during the 1997-98 season, before going on to coach Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

A winner of the A-League in Brisbane, he was appointed Australia manager in October 2013 and won the Asian Cup in 2015, though resigned after ensuring the Socceroos qualified for the 2018 World Cup.

Since December 2017, he's been in charge of J-League side Yokohama F. Marinos, winning them their first league title in 15 years during the 2019 season.

Who else is in the frame?

GIVEMESPORT were told back in April that John Kennedy remained on the club's shortlist should an external appointment prove too difficult with so little time to go until next season gets underway.

In interim charge of Celtic following Lennon's exit in February, the 37-year-old won only four of the ten games to finish the season and was beaten 4-1 away at Rangers earlier on the 2nd of May.

While not necessarily the most inspiring name given his lack of experience, GMS understands he remains in the running, albeit is unlikely to be the club's priority.

What has Tom Rogic said about Ange Postecoglou?

Having worked under Postecoglou at international level, Rogic once compared him to former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

"It's almost a bit of a similar feel as I see the managers being a little bit similar in ways -- both quite positive and both quite intense to work under," he said to ESPN in October 2016.

