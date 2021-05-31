N'Golo Kante secured his place among the greatest midfielders in football history last Saturday night.

In the 2020/21 Champions League final, the Frenchman produced one of the greatest performances ever seen in the competition to help Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.

Pep Guardiola's star-studded side simply had no answer to Kante's energetic brilliance in the middle of the park.

The Chelsea superstar is now rightly being touted as a potential winner of the 2021 Ballon d'Or and right now, it's hard to think of a player more deserving of the award.

As well as being a world-class footballer, Kante is the most loveable guy in the business.

He's absolutely adored by his teammates, which was evident for all to see when the France squad celebrated their 2018 World Cup triumph in the Parc des Princes.

In Paris Saint-Germain's stadium, Kante's teammates huddled around him and sang his very own song.

After the Chelsea man's heroics in Porto, footage of that moment has rightly gone viral on Twitter once again and you can check it out for yourself below.

Kante's teammates sing his song to him

Per The Sun, the lyrics when translated into English read: "N'Golo Kante, pala lalala, he's short, he's nice, he stopped Leo Messi, but we all know he's a cheater, N'Golo Kante."

Another piece of footage from that night in the French capital has also done the rounds on Twitter again in the aftermath of the Champions League final.

The video in question focuses on several of the players' introduction before they embarked on a lap of honour.

Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Samuel Umtiti all pulled dances moves and celebrations out the bag, but Kante simply walked out and applauded the fans in attendance.

Kante's wholesome introdcution

How can you not love the guy?

Kante is a footballing legend and fans of the sport need to cherish the humble 30-year-old's remaining years at the top.

