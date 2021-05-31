Queens Park Rangers news: Portsmouth's stance on Todd Kane outlined ahead of transfer window

It has already been a busy start to the summer for Queens Park Rangers as manager Mark Warburton looks to get his business done early ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

As well as waving goodbye to the likes of Joe Lumley and Geoff Cameron who have decided to move to Middlesbrough and FC Cincinnati, the Hoops have managed to secure the services of Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, a move for Charlie Austin could be on the cards after West Bromwich Albion decided to release him last week.

One of the individuals who may be allowed to leave QPR this summer is Todd Kane who has fallen out of favour at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A recent report by London Football News suggested that the defender was attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Sunderland ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

However, in a fresh update, it has been revealed that Pompey are reportedly not in the race to secure Kane's services.

According to HampshireLive, Portsmouth will not swoop for the 27-year-old this summer despite the fact that they only have 13 senior players on their books.

Whilst Kane did initially make a positive start to the previous campaign, he was forced to watch on from the sidelines during the closing stages after losing his place to Osman Kakay.

Limited to just one appearance in QPR's final nine games of the season, the defender's frustration was compounded by the FA's decision to hand him a seven-game ban earlier this month for allegedly using abusive language towards Brentford winger Sergi Canos.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Portsmouth do need to add to their squad in the coming months, it is hardly surprising that they have decided not to pursue a move for Kane who has experienced a drop-off in form since the turn of the year.

Whilst the defender did illustrate glimpses of his ability last season, a lack of consistency saw him average a relatively poor WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the Championship.

When you consider that Kalkay managed to achieve a better score than Kane, it could take a monumental effort for the defender to force his way back into contention for a starting role next season.

By securing a respectable sum of money for Kane, QPR could draft in an individual who may be able to take the club to new heights by providing some added competition for the full-back position that Kalkay currently occupies.

