West Brom's next manager: Roy Hodgson could make Hawthorns return

According to The Sunday Mirror, Page 77, Roy Hodgson is on the shortlist to become the next West Brom manager.

What's the latest news involving Roy Hodgson?

Based on reports from The Sunday Mirror, Hodgson is one of the names on West Brom's shortlist to fill the vacant managerial position at the club after Sam Allardyce's departure was announced earlier this month.

The ex-Palace boss is said to be open to returning to football, although he is not top of the list of targets for the Baggies according to the report.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is the favourite for the position, and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is also a strong candidate.

What is Roy Hodgson's win rate at Crystal Palace?

Whilst in charge of the Eagles, Hodgson was a steady set of hands and secured Premier League safety in every season of his tenure.

According to Transfermarkt, he managed 162 games for the Crystal Palace and won 54, equating to a 33% win rate.

However, in his final season in charge his side faltered to 20 defeats. The London outfit lost at the first time of asking in both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, whilst accumulating 18 losses in the Premier League.

Has Hodgson managed West Brom before?

Hodgson was previously manager at West Brom between February 2011 and May 2012.

The former England boss helped retain the side's top-flight status in the Premier League in his opening season and in his second term improved on that with a tenth placed finish.

His stability was key for the Baggies and it was important that he was able to bounce back from his well-documented struggles at Liverpool, which led to him being sacked from the club in January 2011.

Should the Baggies bring back Hodgson?

Arguably, yes.

Hodgson could prove to be a safe option for West Brom and that security could be exactly what the club need in order to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Upon their relegation from the top flight, they should start the Championship season with one of the strongest squads in the division. Hodgson has more than enough experience to make the most out of it and spearhead a promotion campaign.

Having worked at the club in 2011, he also understands the culture around the club and amongst the fan base. That could give him a unique advantage over other candidates.

