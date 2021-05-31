Barcelona: A look back at their unbelievable treble-winning 2020/21 season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona have dominated every single hurdle they have come across this season. From the Primera Iberdrola, to the Champions League, right up to their Copa de la Reina victory on Sunday.

An emphatic victory at the weekend rounds off a stunning campaign for the Catalonians. This will be a season for the history books as Lluis Cortes and his team soak up the glory that hasn't seemed to stop coming. Here's a look at how they triumphed in each competition...

Perfect Primera Iberdrola season

In phenomenal fashion, Barca stormed to their second consecutive Spanish league title and sixth in their history. They topped the table by a landslide 84 points – the absolute maximum they could have achieved.

Barcelona did not drop a single point all season. They won all 28 of their games played and scored an astonishing 139 goals – that boils down to an average of 4.9 goals per 90 minutes.

Emphatic performances including their 12-0 aggregate win over Valencia and their highest scoring match of 8-0 against Athletic Club just epitomises how dominant Barca were. They quickly found themselves at the top of the pile from week one and, apart from a seven-week period where they fluctuated between second and third, were untouchable at the head of the table.

Two of Cortes' players finished in the top five scorers for the season. Jenni Hermoso bagged 16 goals, falling just short of Golden Boot winner Esther Gonzales of Levante. Asisat Oshoala was the fourth highest goalscorer with 13 to her name.

In terms of assists, the top three in the rankings were all Barca players. Caroline Graham Hansen, Hermoso and Mariona dominated the rest of the field, with a combined 28 assists.

First Champions League title

Barcelona made history on the European stage thanks to their influential run through the Champions League. Before going on to snub Chelsea in the final, they got the better of Manchester City in the quarter-finals, before really showing their resilience in the semis.

A tight 1-1 draw in France against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg left it all out in the open. Lieke Martens then became the woman of the hour with her brace in the reverse fixture – ensuring Barcelona reached the final in Gothenburg.

This in itself was some feat, considering the fact PSG had knocked out seven-time UWCL winners Lyon out of the competition in the previous round.

Then, of course, came the more than comfortable 4-0 win over Chelsea. Despite the English side also enjoying a blinding season, Barca's firepower was too much for them. A Melanie Leupolz own goal tipped the game in their favour before Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Hansen put any chance of a Chelsea comeback out of reach.

The Catalonians became the first Spanish side in the tournament's history to lift the trophy.

Copa de la Reina

Rounding off Barcelona's incredible campaign was their Copa de la Reina victory to mark the treble.

Against Levante in the final – who fielded the league's top scorer – they put in a strong display despite the opposition's attempts to nullify the trademark Barca attack. Patricia Guijarro opened up the scoring after just five minutes, before Putellas doubled the lead 15 minutes later and Marta Torrejón added a third.

Barcelona were given a wake up call when Levante struck back in the second half to make the scoreline 3-2, but Barca's fluid play chalked up another goal through Putellas again to ensure it was their name on the trophy

After such an emphatic 2020/21 season, it's impossible not to view Barcelona as one of, if not the best team in the world right now.

News Now - Sport News