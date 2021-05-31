Man Utd transfer news: Saul Niguez keen on move from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is keen on a move to Manchester United, according to a report in the print edition of The Sunday Mirror (page 72).

They claim the Spanish international has made it clear that United are his preference despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The 26-year-old is believed to be on the Manchester giants' list of targets as they weigh up a move for a defensive midfielder though isn't thought to be a priority, alongside West Ham United's Declan Rice.

How much would Saul cost Manchester United to sign?

The report suggests that, while he has a buy-out clause of around £60m, Atletico would be willing to sell for around £40m, such is their need to raise money despite winning the La Liga title.

A product of the club's academy, Saul was strongly linked with a move to United back in 2014 after the Irish Independent claimed Phil Neville had gone to scout him during a loan spell with Rayo Vallecano.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are long-time admirers of the midfielder, who Spanish football expert Guillem Balague lavished with praise when talking to the BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily podcast in September 2018.

"We have never had a midfielder like this," he said (via BBC Sport).

"Finally people have realised the talent that this man has.

"He can play in the Simeone style without the ball, quick putting teams under pressure, but also in the Barcelona style if he wanted to, quick with his passes, and of course he has got the physique to come from deep as he did with one of the goals against Croatia. You have got everything in one player."

Would Saul be a good signing for Manchester United?

Given United are thought to be chasing a defensive midfielder capable of unlocking Paul Pogba, perhaps not.

While Saul has operated there 34 times during his career, he has made most of his appearances in a more orthodox central midfield berth. Though clearly a talented player, a move for more a specialised option to sit at the base of the midfield may be a better use of funds, rather than spending reasonably big money on a player to then deploy him in a role he's not as suited to.

That's not to say he couldn't play there, it's just that investing a sizeable fee in a man who hasn't always performed the role United are reportedly looking to fill doesn't exactly feel like the most prudent move.

Rice, for example, may be more expensive but is a recognised defensive midfielder both club and country and his four years Saul's junior.

