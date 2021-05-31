Antonio Rudiger's renaissance under Thomas Tuchel has been quite remarkable.

Under Frank Lampard's rule, the German centre-back appeared to have no future at Chelsea and that resulted in him being linked with a move elsewhere in January.

But ever since Tuchel took charge, Rudiger has been a mainstay in the Blues' starting XI and he's certainly repaid the manager's faith.

The former AS Roma man has been one of the world's best centre-backs in 2021 and he was impeccable once again in Chelsea's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Rudiger's performance was of the highest standard and his on-pitch celebration in Porto was pretty epic too.

Well, it was more hilariously bizarre than epic, but we certainly enjoyed it nonetheless.

Rudiger charged towards the Chelsea fans in attendance at the Estadio do Dragao and his running style was that of an absolute madman.

You can check out footage of the funny moment below and we're not ashamed to admit that we pressed the replay button numerous times.

Rudiger's eccentric celebration

He's certainly a character.

Rudiger's reaction straight after the full-time whistle had been blown by referee Mateu Lahoz was captured by a supporter in the stadium and that too was rather special.

Rudiger runs straight over to Chelsea fans

It's no surprise that the German international is now one of the most popular members of the Chelsea squad.

After the all-English final, Rudiger was quick to praise his defensive colleagues for their stellar performances against City.

"We all did well. From the front to the back, everybody defended properly," the 28-year-old told Chelsea's official website.

"But at the end of the day, us defenders are the last line, so we have to do the job well and we did it excellently.

"Christensen came on and he was straight in the game, Azpilicueta was a warrior, Reece was a warrior, Chilwell was a warrior. This is how we had to be and I’m proud."

