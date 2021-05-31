Man Utd transfer news: Paul Pogba decision expected soon

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United could be decided this week, according to a report on the print edition of yesterday's Daily Star (page 44).

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

They claim Pogba's agent - the infamous Mino Raiola - has arranged a Zoom call with top brass at Old Trafford and is chasing a huge £500k-per-week salary to extend the Frenchman's contract.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, United aren't believed to be willing to pay that kind of money and, if a compromise cannot be reached, could look to sell the midfielder this summer.

How long does Paul Pogba have left on his contract?

As it stands, the 2018 World Cup winner will be out of contract in the summer of 2022, making this summer a big one.

With Pogba closing in on the final year of his reported £290k-per-week contract, the club must surely look to sell him if they cannot reach an agreement soon. Having paid a then world-record fee of £89m to bring him back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, the idea of watching him walk away for free would be gutting from a financial perspective.

Still, it might be in Pogba's interest to run his deal down.

With the financial situations reportedly bleak at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, there is an argument to suggest he'd be much more in demand amongst Europe's top clubs as a free agent.

How many goals has Paul Pogba scored for Manchester United?

While it'd be fair to say Pogba - and United as a whole - haven't hit the heights many would have expected them to after breaking a world-record to sign him just under five years ago now, he has certainly played a big part in what success they have enjoyed.

206 games across all competitions have yielded 38 goals and 42 assists and he formed a huge part of the side that won the EFL Cup and the Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

Before Bruno Fernandes arrived, Pogba led the way for key passes per game (via WhoScored) in the United squad in both his first and third full seasons. During his second year, the 2017-18 campaign, he recorded ten Premier League assists, the most any United player outside of Fernandes has managed since 2015.

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjær said about Pogba?

Speaking earlier this month, Ole Gunnar Solskjær claimed he wanted the player to stay at Old Trafford.

“I have always said with Paul that I enjoy managing him, I enjoy coaching him, I enjoy talking to him and I also enjoy challenging him because he is a winner," he said to The Guardian.

"He wants to be better and that’s why he listens. You can see he’s enjoying himself here as well."

