According to Tuttosport as per Sport Witness, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is tempted by a return to Manchester United and could end up as part of a swap deal.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is weighing up his options and Man United appear to be one of the clubs on his radar.

It is claimed that Ronaldo is tempted by the idea of returning to his former club, and based on previous reports, the Red Devils "would gladly welcome back" the 36-year-old.

The potential deal between the sides could see one of United's best players sent in the opposite direction - Paul Pogba.

What role could Mino Raiola play in Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford?

Raiola could play a part in determining a future return to Old Trafford for the Portuguese international.

Raiola is Pogba's agent and according to the report, there is the potential for a deal that would see the Frenchman and Ronaldo trade places at their current clubs.

Of course, Raiola would have significant influence on such a move materialising as the World Cup winner's representative.

Ultimately it would be down to him to agree Pogba's terms with Juventus. If he isn't able to do that, it's very unlikely a deal would happen unless the United star were to change agents.

How many goals has Ronaldo scored this season?

Despite entering the latter stages of his highly decorated career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still churning out remarkable goalscoring numbers for Juventus.

According to Transfermarkt, the marksman has scored 36 goals this season with an additional four assists to his name. In Serie A alone he scored 29 and ended the 2020/21 league campaign as top scorer ahead of Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Based on WhoScored figures, Ronaldo also proved to be the best-performing player in the division with an average rating of 7.61.

Would Pogba for Ronaldo be a fair trade?

At first glance, no.

Despite the pair having just one year remaining on their current contracts at their respective clubs, Juventus would be getting the better end of the exchange.

The Turin outfit would receive a 28-year-old in the prime years of his career, whereas United would accrue a 36-year-old who may prove to be a short-term option at the club considering his age.

However, a deal might still be worth pursuing for the Red Devils. If they fail to sell Pogba this summer then United could see him leave for nothing at the end of next season.

Depending on the level of interest in Pogba this summer and the amount clubs can actually afford to pay after the global crisis, swapping him for Ronaldo may actually prove to be a better value deal.

