Tottenham Hotspur quiz: How much do you remember about the Mauricio Pochettino era?

WhenTottenham Hotspur decided to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their manager, not many of their supporters would have been able to predict just how big of an impact the Argentine would have on the club during his time in charge.

The 49-year-old's deployment of an attacking brand of football allowed Spurs to become regular contenders for a place in the top-four of the Premier League whilst the gamble to splash the cash on the likes of Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld ultimately paid off as they emerged as key players for the club.

Although Tottenham were unable to win the Premier League, they did launch a respectable bid for the title in 2016 before finishing runners-up to Chelsea in the following season.

In what turned out to be a memorable 2018/19 campaign for Spurs, Pochettino led the club to the Champions League final by sealing dramatic victories over Manchester City and Ajax.

However, after suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in this particular competition, Tottenham experienced a drop-off in performance levels which eventually culminated in Pochettino's departure.

Whilst the former Espanyol boss is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, he has been recently linked with a spectacular return to Spurs who are in need of a new manager after opting to part ways with Jose Mourinho earlier this year.

According to The Athletic, Pochettino has reportedly entered talks with Tottenham about the vacancy.

Keeping this speculation in mind, we have decided to take a look back at the Pochettino era at Tottenham in our latest quiz.

How many games did Pochettino win during his tenure? Who was his record signing?

Test out your knowledge below and then share your scores with fellow Spurs fans!

