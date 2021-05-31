Liverpool transfer news: Update on Takumi Minamino's potential Southampton transfer

According to HampshireLive, Liverpool's Takumi Minamino is open to returning to St Mary's next season, although he has not yet had talks with the Reds over a permanent move away.

What's the latest transfer news involving Minamino?

The Japanese international is set for talks with Liverpool once he returns from international duty next month regarding his future at the club, according to HampshireLive.

The report suggests that Minamino is receptive to a move back to Southampton next season after spending half of the 2020/21 campaign at St Mary's on loan.

It's OFFICIAL! Liverpool have signed Ibrahima Konate - Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How has he performed in the Premier League this season?

In the first half of the season the 26-year-old struggled to get into the Liverpool side with just two starts for the Merseyside club.

However, a mid-season switch to Southampton gave him more regular Premier League appearances with nine starts and two goals for the South Coast outfit.

According to WhoScored, one Minamino's key strengths is his finishing. This was showcased on his debut for Southampton as his powerful strike proved a consolation in his side's 3-2 defeat to Newcastle.

What has Hasenhuttl said about Minamino?

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is a keen admirer of Minamino and speaking to HampshireLive, he stated that his mentality fits in with his current squad.

“I must say. He was a very lively factor in our game, in the games he played," said Hasenhuttl.

"He not only scored fantastic goals but his mentality and his character really fit into our team. You can see why a club like Liverpool wanted to sign him."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

The Austrian also suggested that the club are in discussions with Liverpool about the Japanese winger.

He said, "He did a good job here. We gave him a chance to show up. We will have a look what happens in the summer, we will see what Liverpool want to do.

"There are discussions going on but we will have a look in the summer."

Do Liverpool need him next season?

Arguably not.

Minamino struggled for game time under Jurgen Klopp and it is difficult to see how that would change next season.

Harvey Elliott is returning from a successful spell on loan in the Championship at Blackburn Rovers where he registered 11 assists which was the joint third highest tally in the division, and also scored a further seven goals.

1 of 15 Did former Liverpool man Fernando Torres score at the Euros? Yes No

According to Goal, the 18-year-old will be assessed and given an opportunity to prove himself in pre-season ahead of potentially fighting for a place in the Liverpool side next season.

Elliot and Minamino line up in similar positions and with the youngster already excelling in the second tier, it makes sense to prioritise his development over the former Salzburg man's.

Minamino's sale could also help cover some of the expense of signing RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate who will reportedly cost the club £36m.

News Now - Sport News