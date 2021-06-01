The 2020/21 season was all about Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich's supreme goal-getter was at his very best throughout the campaign, scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga.

Poland's leading goalscorer netted 41 of them in the German top-flight, a total which saw him break Gerd Muller's long-standing record of 40.

In all competitions, Lewandowski rippled the back of the net on 48 occasions for Bayern, as well as producing eight assists.

Those numbers mean that the 32-year-old is officially the player with the most goal contributions in the 2020/21 campaign.

However, Lewandowski doesn't lead the way by much...

Euro 2020: News, Groups, Fixtures, Dates, Tickets, Odds And Everything You Need To Know

Below, you can check out how close it is at the top in a list of the 30 players from Europe's top 15 leagues with the most goal contributions across all competitions in 2020/21.

All stats sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

30. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 33

Games: 41

Goals: 25

Assists: 8

29. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) - 33

Games: 48

Goals: 26

Assists: 7

28. Memphis Depay (Lyon) - 34

Games: 40

Goals: 22

Assists: 12

27. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 34

Games: 41

Goals: 25

Assists: 9

26. Paul Onuachu (Genk) - 34

Games: 36

Goals: 31

Assists: 3

Manchester United REJECTED by Varane | The Football Terrace

25. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) - 35

Games: 39

Goals: 20

Assists: 15

24. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 36

Games: 38

Goals: 16

Assists: 20

23. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 36

Games: 57

Goals: 21

Assists: 15

22. Mergim Berisha (Red Bull Salzburg) - 36

Games: 42

Goals: 22

Assists: 14

21. Michael Liendl (Wolfsberger) - 37

Games: 43

Goals: 17

Assists: 20

20. Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) - 37

Games: 42

Goals: 26

Assists: 11

19. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 37

Games: 48

Goals: 26

Assists: 11

18. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) - 37

Games: 45

Goals: 27

Assists: 10

17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 37

Games: 51

Goals: 31

Assists: 6

16. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 39

Games: 45

Goals: 15

Assists: 24

15. Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) - 39

Games: 51

Goals: 22

Assists: 17

14. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 39

Games: 34

Goals: 29

Assists: 10

13. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 39

Games: 46

Goals: 30

Assists: 9

12. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 40

Games: 44

Goals: 30

Assists: 10

11. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 40

Games: 44

Goals: 36

Assists: 4

10. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) - 41

Games: 48

Goals: 23

Assists: 18

9. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 41

Games: 46

Goals: 30

Assists: 11

8. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 45

Games: 58

Goals: 28

Assists: 17

7. Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg) - 46

Games: 42

Goals: 34

Assists: 12

6. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) - 48

Games: 51

Goals: 22

Assists: 26

5. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 50

Games: 49

Goals: 33

Assists: 17

4. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 52

Games: 47

Goals: 38

Assists: 14

3. Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 53

Games: 41

Goals: 41

Assists: 12

2. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 53

Games: 47

Goals: 42

Assists: 11

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 56

Games: 39

Goals: 48

Assists: 56

Both Mbappe and Haaland, the two players tipped to takeover from Messi and Ronaldo in the near future, really weren't too far behind Lewandowski in the end!

News Now - Sport News