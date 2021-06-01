Sheffield Wednesday news: Lee Bullen makes admission about club's pursuit of top-flight prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following the fallout of his side's relegation to League One, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has already decided to make drastic changes to his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whilst the likes of Sam Hutchinson and Alex Hunt will line-up for the club next season after signing new deals, 10 of their team-mates are set to leave Hillsborough when their contracts expire later this month.

Meanwhile, Osaze Urhoghide has still yet to make a decision regarding his future despite the fact that he was offered a new deal by Wednesday in May.

With Wednesday currently short of options at centre-back due to the fact that Tom Lees and Joost van Aken have been released, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Moore opts to prioritise strengthening this particular position in the coming months.

The Owls' inability to deliver in a defensive sense in the Championship last season saw them fail to keep a clean-sheet in 33 of their 46 league games

Whilst the transfer window is not set to open until June 9th, Wednesday could potentially bolster their squad in the coming days by sealing a deal for Southampton prospect David Agbontohoma.

A recent report by Yorkshire Live revealed that the Owls have offered the defender a contract after being impressed by his displays for their Under-23 side during a trial at the club.

However, it has now been revealed that Agbontohoma has submitted a counter-offer to Wednesday after recently featuring for Stoke City's youth side.

Making reference to the 19-year-old, Owls Under-23 coach Lee Bullen has admitted that whilst he is hopeful that the club can seal a deal for him, it is unlikely that they will cave in to any substantial demands in terms of wages.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Agbontohoma, Bullen said: "The latest thing on David is that he went and played a game at Stoke, but we've made a formal offer to him.

"We're just waiting to hear back from David, and I think there has been a counter offer come back, but I don't know exactly where we are with it.

"We're not going to be throwing bucket loads of money about, especially at U23 level."

Bullen later added: "I really liked what I saw, I thought there was big room for improvement, and I think that he plays the way that Darren Moore would like to play - and he's also big, powerful and quick.

"We'd love to have him on board, but ultimately the decision is in their boat."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Bullen clearly being a big fan of Agbontohoma, it will be interesting to see whether Wednesday are able to seal a deal for the defender this summer.

Set to become a free-agent later this month due to the fact that he has yet to be offered a new deal by Southampton, the teenager may benefit from joining the Owls as he should have a better chance of playing first-team football at League One level.

Whilst it may take Agbontohoma some time to adjust to the competitiveness of the third-tier due to the fact that he has only played two senior games in his career to date, there is no reason why he cannot make considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Moore.

However, if Wednesday cannot afford to match the defender's wage demands, the club should give up this particular chase and instead focus on drafting in individuals who have featured on a regular basis at this level.

