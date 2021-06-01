Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane is eager to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The England striker - who was the Premier League's leading goalscorer and assister in 2020/21 - is desperate to win trophies and it appears he won't be able to fulfil that dream with the north London club.

Given that Kane is one of the very best players in the world, he's certainly not short of potential suitors, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea all keen on acquiring the 27-year-old's signature.

City are said to be Kane's preferred destination and it appears Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to do whatever it takes to sign the Englishman.

The Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to offer Spurs two of their attacking stars in order to convince the Lilywhites to part ways with their talisman.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are the two players City are ready to use to tempt Daniel Levy's side into selling Kane, per The Sun.

That would be a pretty good deal for Spurs, right?

Sterling and Jesus - who have a combined value of £135 million on Transfermarkt - weren't at their best in 2020/21, but they're still hugely talented footballers.

Despite the fact he endured a tough season and was often condemned to the bench, Sterling still managed 14 goals and 12 assists in his 49 appearances across all competitions.

Jesus' record in 2020/21 is far from the worst either, the Brazilian forward netting 14 goals and contributing four assists in 41 games.

Yes, neither player is close to Kane's level, but the simple fact is that Spurs are not going to be able to sign someone of their star man's calibre to replace him.

If they can add Sterling and Jesus - footballers who have proved they can thrive in the Premier League - to their squad in exchange for a player who is eager to leave, that's far from the worst outcome.

