Nikki Cross def. Charlotte Flair in a Beat the Clock Challenge Match

Tensions quickly escalated into a war-of-words when The Miz & John Morrison welcomed Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and her opponent at WWE Hell in a Cell Charlotte Flair onto “Miz TV.” Nevertheless, it was the emerging Nikki Cross' words that ultimately rang the loudest. After surviving Rhea Ripley in a Beat the Clock Challenge last week and earning The Nightmare's respect, a slap from the determined Superstar led the 14-time World Champion to accept the same Beat the Clock Challenge.

In the subsequent matchup, an illusive Cross initiated a game of cat and mouse to make lightning strike twice as she once again survived the clock and humiliated The Queen the same way she did Ripley last week.

Randy Orton def. Xavier Woods

After Riddle utilised Randy Orton's RKO to overcome Xavier Woods last week, The Viper returned from his week-long hiatus and, not only welcomed The Original Bro to ringside to watch him take on Woods, but to also overcome The New Day Superstar with the Bro Derek!

Reginald def. Shayna Baszler

After disobeying Shayna Baszler’s order to not come to ringside last week during the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, Reginald was forced to pay the price in a one-on-one matchup against The Queen of Spades. After Baszler punished the sommelier and nearly put him away with the Kirifuda Clutch, however, fire once again shot out of the nearly turnbuckle and allowed Reginald to pick up the quick pin!

MACE & T-BAR def. Lucha House Party

The menacing team of MACE & T-BAR completely grounded the high-flying Lucha House Party with a dominant offence that culminated with the earth-shattering double chokeslam on Gran Metalik.

Ricochet def. Sheamus

After Humberto Carillo and Ricochet joined forces to take down Sheamus last week, The Celtic Warrior was out for payback by choosing to take on Superstars one at a time. Ricochet emerged first and, when Humberto Carillo entered ringside mid-match, the distraction allowed the high-flyer to overcame and humiliate the United States Champion in a non-title contest.

Humberto Carrillo def. Sheamus

In the wake of Ricochet's victory over Sheamus, The Celtic Warrior turned his attention towards the explosive Superstar one time too often and allowed Humberto Carrillo to hand the United States Champion his second loss on the night.

Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke def. Naomi & Lana

With the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina getting a front row seat, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke took a giant leap forward in the Raw Women’s Tag Team division by overcoming the electric duo of Naomi & Lana.

Cedric Alexander def. Shelton Benjamin

After weeks of fielding insults and disrespect from his former tag team partner, Shelton Benjamin failed to put a cap on their back-and-forth with Cedric Alexander when his former tag team partner found a lightning fast win in their rubber match on the back of another thumb to the eye and the Neuralyzer.

AJ Styles & Omos vs. Elias & Jaxson Ryker – Raw Tag Team Championship Match

One week after Elias found himself on the other side of the ThunderDome after Omos unleashed hell on the Universal Truth, The Phenomenal AJ Styles and Omos put an end to their nonsense by triumphing in a Raw Tag Team Championship Match. In the hight of the action, Elias refused to tag into the action and (after a ruthless beatdown at the hands of Omos) Styles beat Jaxson Ryker with the Phenomenal Forearm.

Shayna Baszler crashes “Alexa’s Playground” with an attack on Reginald and a strong warning to Alexa Bliss & Lilly.

Drew McIntyre def. Kofi Kingston

With WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP banned from ringside with the promise of a 90-day suspension without pay if they interfered in the rematch, Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston left absolutely everything on the canvas in their battle to determine who would challenge The All Mighty for the WWE Championship Match at the upcoming pay-per-view. In the final moments, The Scottish Warrior caught Kingston in midair with an earth-shattering Claymore Kick as The New Day Superstar went flying off the top rope and secured the huge victory.

