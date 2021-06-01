Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren driver Lando Norris has said that he would love to take part in the Indy 500 at some point in his racing career, with the latest installment of the famous race taking place over the course of the weekend as Helio Castroneves won it for the fourth time.

The Indy 500 makes up a third of motorsport's triple crown with the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1 the other two parts of it.

Norris, of course, has experience of Monte-Carlo in particular having raced there several times and also has the 24-hour experience, too, though that came at Daytona rather than Le Mans.

For such a young driver, he's racking up the different disciplines, then, and, with him having a stellar time of things in Formula 1 this year it's clear that he has full intention on achieving as much, and doing as much, as he can in motorsport.

He was a guest of Sky Sports' for their coverage of the race on Sunday evening and is clearly a fan of the race and IndyCar as a whole, with him saying to RACER that he'd like to take part in the event one day:

"I watch it for sure.

“Normally it’s the Monaco weekend. I watch it; I watch as many of the IndyCar races as I can. At the moment it’s not something I want to go and do right now, I’d rather just focus on (F1), but it’s something to think about in the future. I would love to do it at some point, but not at the moment."

As mentioned, Norris is having a fine campaign so far for McLaren with him achieving two podiums thus far in the opening five rounds of the season in F1.

He'll be looking to make it three from six this weekend in Baku, meanwhile, as the sport heads to the shores of the Caspian Sea for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

