Manchester City were unable to win their first Champions League title on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side were the favourites to beat Chelsea but they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat, with Kai Havertz scoring the all-important goal.

Despite the disappointment at falling at the final hurdle, it has still been a successful season for the Citizens.

City beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final in April.

They were also able to win the Premier League once again, finishing the season with a 12-point advantage over Manchester United.

Trevor Sinclair, who played for City from 2003-2007, made a big claim on talkSPORT in the aftermath of their Champions League defeat.

The 48-year-old shared his opinion that City are now a bigger club than their fierce rivals, United.

Jamie O'Hara could not believe what he was hearing from his colleague.

“I think Manchester City are leading the way,” said Sinclair.

“They’re catching up financially each year, the blueprint of the football club, the investment in the team, the playing staff, what they’re winning year-in, year-out.”

“Oh come on, Trev,” said O’Hara. “You were playing Gillingham and Tranmere 20 years ago! Come on! Let’s be realistic!

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, them and Real Madrid.

“Manchester City are nowhere near that yet. They are successful, a very successful club, but they haven’t won a European title, so you can’t put them anywhere near Manchester United.

“Sorry, you just can’t!”

Sinclair asked: “For me, say I was asked to go to a football club, forget about my loyalties, what club are you going to go to?”

O’Hara replied: “Manchester United!"

“Ah, well I disagree with that,” said Sinclair. “I think you’d go to Manchester City straight away.

“When you look at the fundamentals and the foundations of the football club, the recruitment, the players, the stadium, the training ground, winning trophies year-in, year-out – Manchester United do not do that at this present time.

“So, for me, Manchester City are the bigger club.”

There's no doubt that City have been more successful than their rivals in the past 10 years.

But when you consider the history and compare the fanbase of the two sides, calling City a bigger club than United is a stretch.

