Rangers exclusive: Ryan Kent chasing new contract amid Leeds transfer interest

Sources close to Rangers have told GIVEMESPORT that star winger Ryan Kent is chasing a new contract at Ibrox.

What's the latest Rangers news?

While the club themselves are confident they can keep the 24-year-old despite fresh interest from Leeds United, we can reveal that Kent and his representatives are eager to see him rewarded with a new contract.

There are no indications that the former Liverpool youngster - who played a starring role in Rangers' title win - will necessarily push to move elsewhere for the time being but his camp are chasing improved terms.

As confident as the club are in keeping the player for at least another season as they gear up for a return to the Champions League, it remains to be seen whether they can realistically match such demands.

How long does Kent have left on his Rangers contract?

Having signed a four-year deal after turning his initial loan spell into a permanent transfer in September 2019, Kent has just over two years to go on his contract.

At the time, Football Insider claimed his deal was worth more than £20k-per-week. Back in April of this year, the same publication revealed the club's top earners were being paid in excess of £30k-per-week.

Were he to move to the Premier League, with Leeds still keen on the player little under a year after they had a £10m bid rejected, it is not unreasonable to assume Kent could earn more. Indeed, the Yorkshire club have proven they are willing to pay big wages before, signing Spanish internationals Diego Llorente and Rodrigo.

How many goals did Kent score last season?

A crucial part of Rangers' long-awaited 55th league title win, Kent started all but two of the club's league fixtures.

Those games yielded ten goals and eleven assists, while he also bagged two in their impressive run to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Across all of the players in the Scottish Premiership, Kent ranked within the top five for both shots and key passes per game (via WhoScored), as well as dribbles over the same period.

What has Steven Gerrard said about Ryan Kent?

Speaking to the Glasgow Evening Times in November, Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backed Kent to reach even higher levels.

"Ryan has all the tools and the ability and talent to go on improving and get to a different level, without a doubt.

“People judge Ryan on goals and assists and, of course, we do to a certain degree but we also judge him on his application on a daily basis," he said.

"He’s in magnificent shape. He trains extremely hard in the gym and on the training pitch."

