Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen has said that he does not know how much longer he'll be on the grid but admits that the travelling and everything around the racing isn't something he enjoys, especially now.

The 'Flying Finn' is marking 20 years since his debut in the sport this season and is back at the team where it all began, with Alfa Romeo effectively the Sauber team from back in 2001.

Of course, Raikkonen has spent time away from F1 during the last two decades but, more often than not, he has been on the grid, travelling around the world and generally making himself a cult hero for the way he goes about his business.

At 41, he is firmly the oldest man on the grid right now and, with a young family that naturally wants and needs his attention, he admits that aside from the racing there isn't much else he enjoys about the sport at the moment.

Quoted by AS he admitted that he still loves racing but does not know what the future holds for him, with it clear that family time is on his mind as well:

"I'm not the youngest anymore and I've always been active. On the one hand, racing is getting harder and on the other hand, I'm getting older and older.

"I don't like travelling, especially now. I love the racing, but there's a lot more to it than just travelling.

"If I could just come here, race and that's it, it would be perfect. But that's just how it works. I want to spend as much time with my family as possible."

Kimi has never really enjoyed a lot of the circus that goes on around the sport, and that's why a lot of fans love him.

If it was down to him, we'd just turn up and race every couple of weeks but, of course, Formula 1 is never going to be like that.

With the calendar at a record 23 races this season and potentially set to get longer in the future, too, it's clear that work/life balance is on the 2007 World Champion's mind and we'll just have to see whether he decides this is his final year in the sport.

This weekend, though, he'll be in the driving seat as we head to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

