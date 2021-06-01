Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Now that the final update has gone live for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, the focus has shifted to Season 7 and what can be expected from Epic Games.

There are many factors of the game worth considering which includes skins, weapons, map alterations and plenty more as the successful battle royale series progresses.

In Season 6, we saw a “Primal” theme added to the game following from the Hunters season during the fifth edition of Chapter 2.

New animals and skins such as Lara Croft, Agent Jones and The Foundation were introduced to the game and collaborated together to stop the Zero Point collapse.

Also, Paris Saint-Germain football star Neymar was added as part of the Season 6 battle pass - with a number of different skin combinations and other content additions.

But with Season 7 on the horizon, the gaming community have begun to speculate what will be coming next, with notorious leakers and data mines on social media getting to work to reveal this information early.

Here is everything you need to know about the new theme in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:

New Theme Leaked

So what will Season 7 hold in Fortnite? Well, no official confirmation has been provided by Epic Games at this time, but we have discovered some details that have been leaked online.

According to FNAssist on Twitter, they spotted that posters regarding Aliens on Earth have been spotted around the world, following the addition of Update 16.50 that was recently added to the game.

They added that the Crops at Colossal Crops have now disappeared, which means that this could a hint that the Season 7 launch could be at the front of Epic Games’ minds.

