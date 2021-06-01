F1 2021 Game: What Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The revs are creeping up as drivers are waiting for the eagerly anticipated launch of Codemasters’ F1 2021.

This year will be the first time that EA will be collaborating with Codemasters on this version of the game since their $1.2 billion (£826 million) acquisition of the gaming company earlier in the year.

Not only will this be the first, but also it will be their first contribution towards next-generation gaming, with F1 2021 being released for both Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Codemasters and EA have retained a lot of the features from the previous game that fans adored - such as Myteam Career Mode, split-screen and the ability to race a full F2 season.

But they haven’t rested on their laurels, there are plenty of new additions to the game to give gamers a taste of what is to come from the franchise. ‘Braking Point’ is the brand new story mode that will be making its debut in the series, along with the familiar Devon Butler, who appeared in F1 2019. Similar to that game, you will start in F2 and work your way up to the big leagues of Formula One, with an intense and intriguing storyline to go with it.

Two-player Career Mode will give you the opportunity to play online with a friend either as teammates or with rival constructors, providing a unique perspective on a feature that has been in the game since 2010.

There has always been the feeling of separation between the game and what’s going on in the real-life 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship - but not anymore. ‘Real Season Start’ puts you in the seat of the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sebastien Vettel and more as you will have the chance to rewrite history with unique scenarios, taking the real standings into perspective.

As you can see, there is plenty to look forward to and drivers will be waiting for lights out as the summer months draw ever closer.

Read more: F1 2021 Game: Release Date, Trailer, Price And Everything You Need To Know

F1 2021 Release Date

F1 2021 will officially be released to the public on 16th July 2021 for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News