Liverpool transfer news: Agreement reached to sign attacking prodigy

According to journalist Saddick Adams, Liverpool have agreed a transfer fee and personal terms for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Fatawu Abdul Issahaku.

What's the latest transfer news involving Issahaku?

Liverpool look to have sealed their second signing of the summer after confirming Ibrahima Konate’s move from RB Leipzig last week.

According to Adams, Issahaku has agreed a five-year contract and will join from Steadfast FC for a fee in the region of £1.5m.

The journalist claims that the Reds have essentially hijacked a move for Ghanaian, who was just minutes away from joining Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Who is Issahaku?

The 17-year-old prospect made a name for himself at the U20 African Cup of Nations as he was awarded Player of the Tournament and scored two goals including a long-range screamer against Tanzania.

Upon impressing for the U20 Ghana side, he earned an outing for their B team in a friendly against Uzbekistan in March. The attacking midfielder scored on his debut for his national side and played the full 90 minutes.

Issahaku was also called up to the senior team for the AFCON qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe.

Will Issahaku go into Klopp's first-team squad?

For now, no.

A further tweet from Adams outlined that Issahuka will run into work permit issues preventing him from being a part of Liverpool's first team.

Adams claimed that the 17-year-old is expected to be sent out on loan as a result and the youngster will hope to develop at another club before joining the Liverpool first team.

Does the future look bright at Anfield?

Securing bright young talent has been a top priority for the Liverpool hierarchy in recent times.

In August last year they confirmed the signing of Mateusz Musialowski who has already displayed immense potential. In March the 17-year-old won the Reds' Goal of the Month award after the Polish midfielder's spectacular solo effort against Newcastle's U18s.

Liverpool also had several young players out on loan this season, including 18-year-old Harvey Elliott who represented Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. The winger was nominated for Young Player of the Season at the EFL awards after netting seven goals and 11 assists.

The Reds have already confirmed their first summer signing with 22-year-old centre-back Konate. The Frenchman will offer Jurgen Klopp greater defensive options after the German's backline was decimated with injuries this campaign. At such a young age he has potential to grow and become a mainstay in Liverpool's side for the foreseeable future.

