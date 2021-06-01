Outspoken YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to continue his crazy career inside the ring later this year.

'Problem Child' is 3-0 as a professional, having knocked out a fellow YouTube personality, an ex-NBA player and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

Despite none of those three names having any prior boxing experience, Paul's unbeaten start as a boxer has attracted enough attention to persuade US network Showtime to sign him to a multi-fight contract.

Apparently, though, this new deal does not mean that Paul is about to start changing the nature of his opposition.

Per The Athletic, the controversial 24-year-old is set to square off next with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Boxing insider Mike Coppinger was first to break the news on Twitter, writing: "Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off a first-round KO of Ben Askren."

As you might have guessed, Woodley - who was released by the UFC last month after a run of four consecutive defeats - has never competed as a boxer. Paul had been touting bouts against MMA stars such as Conor McGregor, Michael Bisping and Kamaru Usman - but has instead settled on the 39-year-old American.

In fairness, Woodley is probably the most capable striker that Paul has ever faced - although that is not saying much. Hardly renowned for his hands inside the Octagon, 'The Chosen One' built his reputation in MMA as a seasoned grappler.

This does look to be an inspired piece of matchmaking by Paul's team. Woodley has not won a fight since 2018 and his skills do appear to be in decline, judging by his most recent UFC appearances.

Woodley might not be the same fighter who successfully defended the UFC 170-pound title on four occasions between 2016 and 2018, but he is still a well-known name in the combat sports world. The bout is a low-risk, high-reward proposition for Paul.

No date has yet been floated for the contest, however, both Paul and Woodley teased an imminent announcement through social media on Monday.

The fight might not deliver much in the ring, but is sure to attract plenty of attention. The Jake Paul circus rolls on.

News Now - Sport News