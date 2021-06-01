Malik Scott is expecting a knockout when Deontay Wilder takes on Tyson Fury in their trilogy fight in July and thinks it will be his fellow American who gets the job done.

Scott (38-3-1, 13 KO's), of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will always be remembered as the former world title challenger who was brutally knocked out by 'The Bronze Bomber' in March 2014.

Wilder, 35, will face Fury, 32, in front of a sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after a judge ruled that the former WBC champion is contractually entitled to a trilogy fight with 'The Gypsy King.'

And to prepare for the Brit, he has enlisted the help of his former rival Scott, who has not fought since falling to Luis Ortiz in November 2016.

"We built a facility to do a licensed homicide," Scott said to 78SPORTSTV (via Boxing Insider). "Deontay Wilder is not playing. He built a facility to get this job done.

"When he wakes up and rolls out of bed it’s right to work. Everything we’re doing he’s right to work."

Scott believes the Alabama native is in the best shape of his life as he bids to get his career back on track after losing his belt to Fury in February 2020.

"I’ve never seen it before from him like this at this level," he added. "I’m proud of him already for what we’re about to get done."

However, Fury's sparring partner Isaac Lowe has warned Wilder to expect the same result.

Lowe (21-3, 6 KO's) claims it will be one of Fury's 'easiest fights' of his career and is confident that his boyhood pal will dish out punishment on July 24, telling GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't see it going past five or six rounds. I really, really don't. I've said it to everybody.

"I think Tyson will have him out of there in the first six rounds. He'll hurt him, I think he'll pounce on him, and then he'll put him away.

"I honestly think it's one of Tyson's easiest fights. Don't get me wrong, it's heavyweight boxing, one punch can change everything, but all Tyson has to do is keep switched on and stay focused.

"He's in the best shape of his life and I can see him giving Wilder a bad beating."

