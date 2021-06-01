Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: Who is on the undercard?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many would have been surprised when Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul was announced, and the undercard for the boxing event has now been announced.

It will be a very entertaining event, and one in which many believe Mayweather will easily win.

YouTube star Paul has only ever had one professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI, and he ended up losing the bout to the Brit.

Who is on the undercard of the Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight?

Mayweather is undefeated and has won all 50 of his professional fight, so it is understandable to see that he is the favourite for the fight.

The undercard being announced at a boxing event is always exciting and intriguing, as you get to see who will build up fans and get them pumping for the main fight.

This undercard has some surprising names, including an ex-NFL star, and despite the level of the boxers not being too experienced, it still promises to be a spectacle.

The fights on the undercard are:

Fight One: Chad ‘Ochocino’ Johnson vs TBC

This will be Johnson’s first ever fight. The ex-NFL star has trained with Mayweather in the past so he should be respected. Whoever his opponent is, it wont be easy for them

Fight Two: Jarrett Hurd vs Luis Arias

This is a huge fight as Hurd is a former unified super-welterweight champion, and this is a fight on his comeback trail.

Fight Three: Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack II

Jean Pascal is 38, but doesn’t seem to be coming to the end of his career anytime soon. Pascal currently holds the WBA ‘regular’ light-heavyweight belt and beat Jack to retain the belt. Therefore there is a lot at stake for this fight, including revenge.

The fights on show highlight how good of an evening boxing fans are in for, and they will all be tuning in when it happens on June 6th.

