YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: AnEsonGib claims TikTok stars ‘could not sell food to a starving person’ in build up to event

The YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event is happening this month and AnEsonGib has fired huge shots at Bryce Hall and the other TikTokers fighting on the card.

The British YouTuber was a late announcement for the fight, but was a big one as he was picked by fans to take part in the event and he will be facing Tayler Holder on the night.

AnEsonGib has already entered the ring, but it did not go well for him as he was easily beaten by Jake Paul and lost that fight in the first round.

However, that will have been a huge learning curve for him and no doubt he will be putting in a lot more training so that he is at his best on June 12th.

Read More: Youtube vs TikTok Boxing: Card, Date, Event, List, Where To Watch, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

AnEsonGib makes huge claim ahead of YouTube vs TikTok Boxing Event

The YouTuber was speaking on The Fellas Podcast, which is run by fellow YouTubers Chip and Calfreezy.

The hosts claimed that one of the main fighters, Hall, only signed up for the fight due to the money he was being offered. This set AnEsonGib off and he started to make some huge claims.

Speaking to Calfreezy, he proudly revealed a lot of exclusive, behind-the-scenes information. He said: “They’re not going to make any money back on Bryce [Hall], it’s the YouTubers bringing the sales.

“The TikTokers could not sell food to a starving person. They renegade, they can't do anything.”

Have a look at the video here.

Hall is due to fight Austin McBroom on the night and the two already clashed at the press conference, so it should be wildly entertaining.

Read More: YouTube vs TikTok: Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall Fight at Press Conference

Bryce also drew more headlines as he revealed the amount of money he is supposedly earning on the night following the fight and what bonuses there are.

Read More: YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Bryce Hall Reveals He Will Earn $1 Million For Knockout On Austin McBroom

Therefore the American will not be liking what AnEsonGib has had to say and the latter might have already found his next opponent should he want to fight again.

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News