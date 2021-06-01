Sergio Aguero completed his move to Barcelona on Monday afternoon.

The Argentine has joined the Catalan giants from Manchester City on a free transfer.

"We all know that Barcelona are the best club in the world," said Aguero, per the BBC.

"I think I made a great decision to be here and of course it is a step forward in my career.

"I am really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things."

Aguero has taken a pay-cut in order to seal his move to Barca.

The Times have reported that Aguero has signed a two-year contract worth £130,000 per week. That's roughly half of what he was on at City.

He could earn more depending on how he performs on the pitch.

But how does that compare to the rest of his teammates?

The Sun published every Barcelona player's wages earlier this season. View how much their players earn below.

Only first-team players have been included. Eric Garcia signed for Barcelona on Tuesday but his wages are unknown so he has been excluded.

24. Riqui Puig - £25,000-per-week

23. Sergiño Dest - £41,000-per-week

22. Ansu Fati - £45,000-per-week

21. Ronald Araújo - £50,000-per-week

20. Neto - £65,000-per-week

19. Clément Lenglet - £70,000-per-week

=15. Carles Aleñá - £85,000-per-week

=15. Júnior Firpo - £85,000-per-week

=15. Matheus Fernandes - £85,000-per-week

=15. Martin Braithwaite - £85,000-per-week

14. Marc-André ter Stegen - £100,000-per-week

13. Francisco Trincão - £100,000-per-week

12. Sergio Aguero - £130,000-per-week

11. Philippe Coutinho - £146,000-per-week

10. Jordi Alba - £150,000-per-week

9. Sergi Roberto - £170,000-per-week

8. Samuel Umtiti - £208,000-per-week

=5. Miralem Pjanic - £210,000-per-week

=5. Gerard Piqué - £210,000-per-week

=5. Ousmane Dembélé - £210,000-per-week

4. Sergio Busquets - £258,000-per-week

3. Antoine Griezmann - £345,000-per-week

2. Frenkie de Jong - £354,000-per-week

1. Lionel Messi - £584,000-per-week

Messi is by far and away Barcelona's top earner and that's not a surprise.

His contract runs out at the end of the month, though, meaning De Jong could soon be the club's highest earner.

Griezmann and Busquets are the other two Barca players that earn over £250,000-per-week.

Pjanic has not justified his wage since signing from Juventus last summer.

Aguero doesn't even make the top 10 of highest earning Barca players. He earns just less than Coutinho.

